General Electric Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 66,559 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 148% compared to the average daily volume of 26,887 call options.
General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of GE traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,488,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,207. General Electric has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of General Electric
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
