General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Raised by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 131.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $6,285,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

General Electric Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE GE traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.71. 7,615,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,839. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

