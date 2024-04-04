General Dynamics Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $291.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.85 and its 200-day moving average is $254.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $292.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,219,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in General Dynamics by 728.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

