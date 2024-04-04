GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 131,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,831,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

GDS Stock Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of GDS

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 132.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

