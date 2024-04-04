GAM Holding AG Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.36. 3,265,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,633. The company has a market capitalization of $383.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

