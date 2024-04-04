GAM Holding AG Purchases 2,100 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Capri were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $9,996,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $2,309,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at $87,352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Capri by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

