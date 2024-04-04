GAM Holding AG Makes New $256,000 Investment in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 64,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,291. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SP Plus Profile

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

