GAM Holding AG Has $345,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,799 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $21.15. 905,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

