Galectin Therapeutics’ (GALT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $3.43 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Up 13.5 %
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $460,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
