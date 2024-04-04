G999 Tops One Day Volume of $0.66 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, G999 has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00070971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00026800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00016734 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006403 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

