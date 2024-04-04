FY2026 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Cut by Analyst

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPSI. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $45.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.55. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.