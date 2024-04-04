FY2025 EPS Estimates for Information Services Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Information Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst N. Davies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Information Services Price Performance

ISV opened at C$27.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89. Information Services has a 52-week low of C$19.22 and a 52-week high of C$27.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.68. The company has a market cap of C$494.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Information Services

In related news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total value of C$337,813.84. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

