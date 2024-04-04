FY2025 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 396,388 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

