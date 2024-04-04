FY2024 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,964,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 896,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.