FY2024 Earnings Forecast for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Issued By Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.40.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 307.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 121.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 38.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

