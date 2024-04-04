Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,666 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 296,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.49. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -55.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

