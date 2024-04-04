Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 163,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 948,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Forward Air Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $742.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

