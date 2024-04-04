Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Fortive has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,649. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

