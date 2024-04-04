Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 10,055,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,636.8 days.

Fortescue Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUMF opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. Fortescue has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Fortescue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Fortescue’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

