FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,580. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.18. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

