Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,922 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after buying an additional 631,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after buying an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,473,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 655,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,238,000 after buying an additional 341,382 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $91.71 and a twelve month high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

