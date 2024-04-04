Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17,142.50.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
