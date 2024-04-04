Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £213 ($267.39) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £195 ($244.79) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.41) to £186 ($233.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £198 ($248.56).
In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of £157.85 ($198.15), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,297,578.21). 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
