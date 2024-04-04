Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.50. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 130,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.