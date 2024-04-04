Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.50. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fluent
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.