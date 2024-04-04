First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 60,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,832. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

