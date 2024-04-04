First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FHN

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 137,525 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in First Horizon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 312,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 721.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.