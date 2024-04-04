First City Investment Group, L Sells 704 Shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $12,179.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First City Investment Group, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08.

On Wednesday, March 20th, First City Investment Group, L sold 565 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $9,424.20.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of MDV stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.99%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Modiv Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

