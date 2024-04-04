First City Investment Group, L Sells 704 Shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDVGet Free Report) major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $12,179.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First City Investment Group, L also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 26th, First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08.
  • On Wednesday, March 20th, First City Investment Group, L sold 565 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $9,424.20.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of MDV stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.99%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDV. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Modiv Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

