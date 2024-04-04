Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,187 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 2.82% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $124,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,703,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.07. 63,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

