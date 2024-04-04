Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.65

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.65 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 13495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $526.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

