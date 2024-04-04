Femasys Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Femasys in a report released on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Femasys alerts:

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 119.80% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FEMY. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FEMY

Femasys Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Femasys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Femasys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Femasys by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.