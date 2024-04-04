Fei USD (FEI) Reaches Market Cap of $14.77 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $118,736.87 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014492 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00021738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,652.14 or 0.99974310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,529,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,270,375 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,529,042.50937895 with 15,270,375.12661666 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96734758 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $114,438.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

