Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.37

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.37 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 25852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

Federal Signal Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

