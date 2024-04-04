Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $7.01 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $695.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $30,712.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 14,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $62,888.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

