Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Takes $34,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in HP by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,867 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in HP by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 303,462 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $4,691,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in HP by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,075 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. 2,929,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,227. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

