Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Target were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average is $136.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

