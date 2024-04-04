Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 33,238,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,320,496. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

