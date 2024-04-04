Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $90,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,802 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.07. The stock had a trading volume of 977,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

