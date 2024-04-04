Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $72,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,670,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,535,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

