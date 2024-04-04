Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $49,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DVY stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.01. 239,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,927. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

