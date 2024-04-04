Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 255.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.05. 4,423,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,422,104. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.