Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,381,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,877,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

