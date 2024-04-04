Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.66. 13,030,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,263,972. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

