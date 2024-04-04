Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys Shares of 263 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Leidos by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 134.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Leidos by 15.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,161,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $129.15. 258,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,352. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.82.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

