Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 41,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UEC. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,881,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,285,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.