Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $29,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $776.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $737.62 billion, a PE ratio of 133.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $351.27 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $745.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.27.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

