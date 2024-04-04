Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.