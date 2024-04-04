Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 11,983 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %

BAC opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $295.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

