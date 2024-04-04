Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,054,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,812,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $800,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

