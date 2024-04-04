Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $269.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.