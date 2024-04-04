Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 546,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPC stock opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

